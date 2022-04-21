The current case Johnny Depp has revealed new information about his future as an actor. As you may know, the playwright sued Amber Heard for $100 million in defamation compensation after the actress published a document talking about the problems she suffered from her during her marriage to Depp. In this way, it has been revealed that Johnny Depp will never play Captain Jack Sparrow again.

During his examination in court, Depp revealed that Disney has removed the actor from the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, and the next film in the series, which will star Margot Robbie, will have no trace of Jack Sparrow. This was what the actor commented:

“I wasn’t aware of that, but I’m not surprised. It had been two years of constant talk around the world about me being a wife beater. So I’m sure Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at the time. They did not remove my character from the attractions. They did not stop selling Captain Jack Sparrow dolls. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something behind me to find I would be a real fool not to think there was an effect on my career based on Ms. Heard’s words, whether they mentioned my name or not.”

Nevertheless, Depp is also not interested in reprising this role.. During court, the actor was questioned about returning as Sparrow to Disney. However, he mentioned that no amount of money will convince him of this. At the moment it is unknown if Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was going to have the participation of this pirate or not.

In the court, Depp also mentioned that he will fight Heard to get the money he deserves after the actress “destroyed his career.” with the document you originally published. Speaking of cinema, here you can see the new trailer for buzz lightyear. Similarly, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed until next year.

Via: Variety