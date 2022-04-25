By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) – Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation lawsuit he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was a victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was “broken” by the time the show broke up. marriage is over.

Depp’s fourth day on the witness stand in a Virginia courthouse ended with his lawyers playing audio of a conversation that took place after Heard got a restraining order against him in 2016.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said he agreed to Heard’s request to meet in a hotel room in San Francisco because he thought she could drop charges that he had committed domestic violence.

On the recording, Depp proposed that the couple issue a joint letter saying they loved each other and that the media had created a storm around them. The suggestion was an attempt to find a “peaceful agreement,” Depp said.

Heard, known for her role in “Aquaman,” resisted the idea and challenged him to go public with her claim that he was the one who suffered violence. “Tell the world, Johnny,” she said. “Tell them that I, Johnny Depp – a man – am also a victim of domestic violence.”

Depp said he responded, “Yes, I am.”

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million in damages after she accused him of domestic violence before and during their nearly two-year marriage. She sued him back for $100 million, saying that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

In another audio of the San Francisco meeting, Depp threatened to cut himself with a knife.

“That’s psychologically, emotionally where I was,” he said. “In the end, I was destroyed… I thought: the only answer is here, take my blood, this is all I have left.”

Depp said he never hit Heard or any woman. He accused Heard of defaming him when she wrote an article in December 2018 in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Earlier on Monday, Heard’s lawyers presented news that they said showed that Depp’s behavior had already derailed his lucrative film career well before Heard’s article.

Last week, lawyers for Heard presented emails and text messages that Depp sent to Heard, friends, family and associates, often filled with profanity and vulgar descriptions.

Writing for actor Paul Bettany in 2013, Depp said, “Let’s drown her before we burn her” and “I’ll f. her body burned afterward to make sure she is dead.”

Depp stated that he was “not proud of any language he used in anger”.

The actor previously said in deposition that it was Heard who snapped at him during arguments and hit or pushed him. Heard once threw a bottle of vodka into Depp’s hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger, he said.

In a separate UK trial, Heard denied throwing a bottle and cutting Depp’s finger. She said that she threw things just to get away when he was hitting her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down the stairs.

