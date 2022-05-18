The media brawl continues. the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard is about to end after Judge Penney Azcarate took up the case again on May 16. During this last week, the actors must present evidence and statements to close the legal process. In this sense, the model took the stand to be questioned by the group in charge of defending the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The highlight of the questioning against the cast member of “Aquaman” was the position of the lawyer Camille Vasquez, who tried to deny the defendant’s previous statements. The questions were related to the topic of domestic violence by Depp, as well as the occasion in which the actor allegedly broke the nose, hit the lip and head of his ex-wife.

After the interrogation, the defense of Johnny Depp presented images of the actress days after the alleged fights, where he is not seen with any sign of violence on his face. According to the model, she used makeup to try to hide the marks.

Camille Vasquez interrogates Amber Heard. Photo: YouTube capture.

In this note, we will tell you who is the lawyer who assumed the legal defense of Johnny Depp in the trial against actress Amber Heard.

Who is Camille Vasquez?

The also film producer is represented by an international law firm, called Brown Rudnick, among them is Camille Vasquez, 37 years old. The lawyer has stood out for taking important cases in the courts of Virginia.

He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 and then from Southwestern Law School in 2010. After that, he worked for a national law firm in Los Angeles and then joined the Brown Rudnick team.

Camille Vasquez works at the Brown Rudnick Law Firm. Photo: Capture Brown Rudnick.

According to the law firm’s website, the young woman works specifically on defamation lawsuits on the plaintiff’s side and has extensive experience in contract dispute litigation.

“Camille is an expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel crisis communications and reputation management issues that arise from these engagements,” she reads on the portal.

Amber feared for her life during marriage to Johnny

In a new hearing in the Fairfax court, Amber Heard recounted the afflictions she experienced during her marriage and coexistence with Johnny Depp. The actress decided to legally separate from the actor in May 2016 and, according to what she told the press, she opted for this measure because violence became normal in her spouse.

He also recalled a specific episode of violence, which was when Johnny claimed him for having shot a sex scene for a movie and that was triggered by the protagonist of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” throwing a phone at his face. “ I knew I had to go. She knew she wouldn’t survive if she didn’t. ”, he recounted.

Amber Heard said that her health was affected after episodes of violence. Photo: diffusion

Amber Heard remembers that actor hit her on a plane

The actress showed some audios against Johnny Depp, which were recorded on a plane going from Boston to Los Angeles. The New York Post collected the statements of Amber Heard, who claimed that her ex-husband hit her and kicked her in the back for maintaining a friendship with James Franco. “He didn’t hurt my face, I just felt embarrassed that he did that to me in front of others,” she said. “On that occasion nobody said anything, nobody did anything. You could hear a pin drop… I felt so embarrassed (…) and what’s more embarrassing, I didn’t know what to do about it,” she added.