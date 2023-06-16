Johnny Depp, a Pirate of the Caribbean who doesn’t steal money but gives it

Sometimes it happens, even if very rarely, that news arrives from the world of the star system that has a particular flavor and is pleasing. Lhe most recent comes none other than the Pirate of the Caribbean, the charming Johnny Depp born sixty years ago in Kentucky. The legal and especially media battle between the actor and his ex-wife, the 37-year-old Texan actress Amber Heard, had been over for about a year. Surprisingly, the judges agreed with Depp in the defamation lawsuit filed in June last year in the county of Fairfax in Virginia.

The woman had described herself as a victim of domestic abuse in the Washington Post. A media trial between two international stars that lasted six weeks. From the testimonies of the two ex-lovers, tons of family “trash” came out and in the end the trial, which divided America, ended with a 10 million dollar fine against the actress for damaging the reputation of the actress. ex husband.

