Johnny Depp is currently facing the well-known trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and Alyson Tabbitha wanted to pay homage to his iconic Jack Sparrow with one last, incredible cosplay.

After Maleficent, Ada Wong and even Obi-Wan Kenobi, the American model has accepted a new challenge and we can safely say that she has won it thanks to her well-known skills.

The video proposes the now well-tested transformation of Alyson into the character of the moment, and there is really not one iota out of place: from the costume to the makeup, an exceptional job has been done.

In the meantime, after the many problems related to this matter, including the abandonment of the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (review), it seems that Depp is taking some revenge in the courtroom.