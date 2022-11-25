Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp will return as Jack Sparrow in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. This was revealed by the English tabloid The Sun, which also announces the start date of filming: early January in a still “top secret” place in the United Kingdom. The working title should be A day at the sea.

The Sun quotes an anonymous source, according to whom everything is still in an early stage. The film, in fact, would still be without a director. The only certainty would be the return of Bruce Hendricks to executive produce the film. Furthermore, according to the source of the British newspaper, a photo shoot would already be scheduled in February 2023.

The role of Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp played the famous pirate in all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. After playing various roles in Tim Burton’s films, it is the Walt Disney film saga that seals the actor’s great cinematic success. And now, it seems that Captain Sparrow, funny, distracted but also very shrewd, will return to the big screen to give his fans yet another adventure.

In Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge, the fifth film released in theaters in 2017, Sparrow has fallen from grace as all his searches for treasure fail miserably and therefore he tries to be a thief trying to steal the bank safe of Saint Martin, the island where he and his crew are currently stranded, but fails. Abandoned by his crew, Captain Sparrow turns to alcohol, spending his days drinking rum. He doesn’t know that the compass has freed Captain Salazar, his historic enemy. Together with Will and Elisabeth’s son, Jack sets out in search of Poseidon’s legendary trident to gain control of the seas. After a series of adventures, Sparrow returns to command of the Black Pearl, unaware that the destruction of the trident has brought Davy Jones back to life, who now seeks revenge. Will he be Jack Sparrow’s enemy in the sixth film? All that remains is to wait and find out, since the news of Depp’s return as the protagonist of the film has not yet been confirmed or denied.