Important secrets of the personal and professional life of Johnny Depp Y Amber heard have been revealed in his media trial for defamation. Although Mera’s interpreter in the DCEU managed to record her scenes for “Aquaman 2”, the actor revealed that when the controversy hit the media a few years ago, he was fired from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” immediately and found out from the press.

With this in mind, he declared that he felt betrayed by Disney and by the people with whom he worked. In this way, Tub Newman, a company executive, was called as a witness. However, beyond the reasons for which she was contacted, there was a moment that sparked ridicule from Depp.

Specifically, according to the Entertainment Weekly portal, the popular Jack Sparrow had previously agreed that his participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″ It would not materialize in any way, even if the House of Mouse offered him “300 million dollars and 1 million alpacas”.

Now, these camelids returned to the conversation. Elaine Bredehoftone of Heard’s lawyers, asked Newman about a potential collaboration with Depp to bring him back to life as Captain Sparrow.

To this, the executive reported that she did not know if there was contact with the actor. In her turn, Bredehoft He said: “Does Disney know that Mr. Depp has sworn under oath that he would not accept another role in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for $300 million and 1 million alpacas?”

Newman was uncomfortable and answered in the negative, prompting the attorney to rephrase her question hypothetically, mentioning whether the studio would consider “paying Mr. Depp more than $300 million and provide him with more than 1 million alpacas in order to obtain his services for any future ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ role”.

Immediately afterwards, Johnny could not remain serious and had a fit of laughter in full court, as shown in the video presented above.