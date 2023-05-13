Johnny Depp is going to become the figure who will receive the most money for being the image of a men’s fragrance: according to the American media Variety In an exclusive, the actor and musician will collect 20 million euros after signing a historic contract with Dior, the brand of whose perfume Sauvage has been an image since 2015. The protagonist of Edward Scissorhands and the saga Pirates of the Caribbean now returns to the big screen with Jeanne duBarry, the historical film directed by Maïwenn that will open the Cannes Film Festival (to be held from May 16 to 27), in which Depp plays the French monarch Louis XV, and last November he participated in the Sauvage underwear line parade x Rihanna’s Fenty, one of her first major public appearances after the media trial for defamation with his ex-partner Amber Heard.

As reported Variety, the contract signed with Dior would last three years and thanks to it Depp would far exceed the agreements of other celebrities linked to fragrances, such as Robert Pattinson, who would charge 12 million dollars for being the image of Dior Homme; Bradd Pitt, who would receive seven million dollars for being linked to Chanel No. 5, or Chris Pine, whose agreement with Armani would amount to four million dollars in three years. After last year’s trial, which ruled that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, Sauvage sales increased and according to internal data from the brand in 2022 this juice reached the milestone of becoming the best-selling fragrance for men and women, something that had never happened before, given that the first sales positions have traditionally been taken by fragrances labeled as feminine. According to collect Variety, The CEO of LVMH (the group to which Dior belongs) has acknowledged that the actor’s image has contributed to the “remarkable success” of the fragrance.

When the accusations of mistreatment of the actor by Heard arose, who in 2018 wrote an opinion article in The Washington Post With details of their relationship, the contracts of various audiovisual franchises with the actor were cancelled: Disney decided that he would not be Jack Sparrow again in Pirates of the Caribbean and Warner replaced him with Mads Mikkelsen in the saga fantastic animals. Now, in addition to premiering at Cannes, he is going to take part in the Jeff Beck tribute concert to be held in London on May 17, along with Eric Clapton and Rod Stewart, and is preparing his second feature film as a director (the first was The Brave, in 1997), inspired by the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. See also "Chicken for Life" reward "Olympic gold"!