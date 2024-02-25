American actor Johnny Depp shoots his new film as a director, “Modì” in the Italian city of Turinabout the painter Amadeo Modiglianiand took advantage of his stay to visit an exhibition about Tim Burton at the Cinema Museum.

Johnny Depp works in the virtual studios of Prodea Group on the 'biopic' of Modigliani, based on the play of the same name by Dennis McIntyre and with the participation of actors such as Al Pacino, Ricardo Scamarcio and Luisa Ranieri.

This is the second film that Johnny Depp has directed in 27 years. after releasing “Brave” (1997), his first film as a director and in which he also acted with Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp.

The American actor Johnny Depp took advantage of his stay in the Italian city to visit the Turin Film Museum accompanied by its director, Enzo Ghigo, and “he was fascinated by the structure of the gallery and the setup of the exhibition,” said the institution. in a note.

The American filmmaker was also able to see the exhibition “The world of Tim Burton”, an exhibition with materials related to the American director's films.

The visit concluded at the Museum's viewpoint, at the top of the Mole Antonelliana, where he arrived with its panoramic elevator that, he said, reminded him of Willy Wonka's glass elevator in the movie 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' ('Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', 2005).

