In the mid-90s, Johnny Depp owned a bar on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood; and Courtney Love faced a strong addiction to drugs and alcohol, as well as a difficult mourning after the death of Kurt Cobain, her husband and lead singer of Nirvana. One night, outside the Viper Room, the actor saved the rocker’s life, as revealed by the actress herself.

“Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room.“, Courtney Love narrated last year on her social networks. The story, which came to light in the context of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, has gained relevance in recent days. “I really don’t want to make public judgments,” the singer shared at the time, who sought to share the human quality of the actor.

According to the mother of Frances Bean Cobain, the director of Modi He was worried about his daughter. So, Jhonny Depp tried to take care of Kurt and Courtney’s daughter, while the singer faced a spiral of self-destruction and addictions. “Johnny, when I was addicted to crack and Frances had to suffer harassment from public services, she wrote him a four-page letter that she never showed me,” said the designer.

Courtney took the opportunity to talk about how important Johnny Depp was to her and her daughter during that dark time. She sent limousines to her school, where all the social workers hung around, without being asked, so that she and all of her friends could go see Pirates of the Caribbean”, he recalled and revealed: “Frances told me when I was 13: ‘Mom, she saved my life’”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor saved Courtney Love’s life when she went into respiratory arrest caused by an overdose. See also Massacre of Nice, the verdict of the Paris court on the supporters who helped the terrorist from the truck on the crowd Photo: Instagram @jhonnydepp and @fkyeahcourtneylove

Courtney Love on Amber Heard

The singer, who shared this story in support of the actor, also revealed on that occasion that she felt some empathy for Amber Heard. “I have been the most hated woman in America. I have been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok. “I have a lot of empathy for what Amber must feel,” she said, adding: “But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit intersectional queer feminist spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice is served,” she concluded. story.