Mexico. Actor Johnny Depp, 58 years old, reveals that he sells intimate pictures of his Hollywood friendsalso of his favorite heroes and he does it because he simply loves to make art, also for a charity action.

Johnny Depp is a lover of painting and decided to change his life after venturing into the sale of art and launching more than 10 thousand NFT on the market drawn from portraits of Hollywood friends and your favorite heroes.

Johnny Depp, protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean presents the Never Fear Truth collection, which consists of portraits painted from original works of the famous that have been enhanced and animated and include Depp himself.

Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton are other celebrities that Johnny Depp contemplates in said collection. “I have always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those that matter most to me,” the artist quotes in a statement.

Johnny Depp also cites that his paintings surround his life that 25 percent of the proceeds from these sales will be donated to charities such as Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and The Gonzo Trust.

Those who purchase a Never Fear Truth NFT will gain access to the exclusive Johnny Depp community on Discord, platform created for fans to collaborate on creative projects.

“Having the opportunity to greet my fans and support the charities that have been so important to my family is an incredible gift,” adds the star of other films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fantastic Beasts and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Jhonny Depp is happy with the response he is having with this project and in the same statement he expresses that he hopes that many of his fans and the general public can join these NFTs. “My involvement in the NFT space has just begun.”