The last time Johnny Depp played Jack Sparrow it was in 2017. Since then, the actor has stayed away from the role, and it seems that at the moment there are no plans to see this character on the big screen again. Nevertheless, Recently the actor brought this pirate back to life, momentarily, through Tik Tok.

In a video shared by the user known as myjohnnydepp_1, you can see Depp reprise the role of Jack Sparrow momentarily to brighten a young man’s day.

Although it is somewhat strange to see Depp do the voice of Sparrow and fulfill some of his mannerisms without the character’s classic makeup and costume, it’s good to see that he is willing to fulfill the wishes of his fans in this way. Recall that during his divorce, it was revealed that the actor no longer intends to play this role again.

In this way, it is clear that we will only see Jack Sparrow in this way, with Depp fulfilling the dream of his fans, and never again on the big screen. On related topics, a movie inspired by the divorce of this actor is already in development.

Via: myjohnnydepp_1