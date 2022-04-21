The legal trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to advance, although there does not seem to be much news. However, within the statements made by the actor, he revealed that refused to return to a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean by Amber Herdeven though I wouldn’t do it either way.

The interrogation round Johnny Depp sought to establish evidence that Amber Heard’s statements incur the crime of defamationsomething that affected both personally and professionally, according to the case that his lawyers have put together.

Nevertheless, the same actor was the one who recognized in the past that “for nothing in the world” he would return to be part of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut also assured that he refused to make the film because of Amber Heard, who with her statements made producers and the film industry turn their backs on her.

Ben Rottenborn, Attorney for Amber Heardlaunched the following questions to the former interpreter of Jack Sparrow:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came along and offered you $300 million dollars and a million llamas, nothing on earth would make you work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean movie again, right?”

To which Johnny Depp simply replied that this is totally true. This is one of the strongest arguments in defense of the actress, since this is one of the most lucrative roles that Depp did not materialize after his problems with his ex-wife.

With this, it seeks to establish causality between the decisions of Johnny Depp and the case that his defense has put together in these years of legal disputes, in which He has already lost two lawsuits against the British newspaper The Sun, which called him a “beater of women” on one of its covers..

When verifying that Johnny Depp engaged in physical violence against the actress, lost the first result of the trial and later the appeal. This new trial seeks to claim again that there is a defamation case against the actor, but given the previous ones and the progress of this, things are not looking good for Captain Sparrow.

