Health problems? Excesses? These are some of the questions that users of social networks have raised as possibilities about the Fainting that suffered Johnny Depp prior to one of his concerts in Europe. The news of Johnny Depp’s collapse in his hotel in Budapest has caused a stir among his fans and followers of the band Hollywood Vampires who wonder, what happened to him?

The renowned Hollywood actor, singer and musician was found unconscious hours before a concert programmed in the European tour of the group. The cancellation of the show generated uncertainty and concern about the artist’s health, and users of social networks speculate about the possible causes of this incident.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean“, Johnny Depp, has been focused on his facet as a musician in the band Hollywood Vampires, sharing the stage with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Henriksen. However, the group’s European tour was affected when Depp collapsed.

On social networks, the group was sorry for the cancellation of the concert and apologized to the fans who had already purchased their tickets. Although no details were given about the reason for the suspension of the show. However, local media reported that it was not a simple fainting and that the incident was considered serious, since Depp even required the assistance of a doctor to ensure that there were no major complications.

Why did Johnny Depp faint before his concert?/ Photo: Instagram @johnnydepp

Media from Budapest point out that hours before the concert, Johnny Depp was seen drinking and said he felt bad. Also, she did not participate in the sound check. This aroused concern among his team, who did not expect what would happen next. Even though the team was ready for the show, no one anticipated a problem of this magnitude.

The news of Johnny Depp’s fainting has led his followers to wonder if the health of the actor and singer is engaged or if the excesses could have been a factor. The situation has generated speculation and concern, as Depp has been in the public eye due to his past personal and legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp, passed out in Budapest: His concert is canceled and his health is worried; What’s wrong with him?/ Photo: Instagram @johnnydepp

It should be noted that the Hollywood Vampires group has a concert scheduled in Poland, but Johnny Depp’s participation in the show and his current state of health are uncertain. He is even still in talks with the organizers of the Budapest show to try to reschedule the canceled concert.

So far, an official source on the part of the artist has not provided more details on whether the drinks that the singer also consumed are the ones that would have caused him to faint or if there are any other health complications that require care. Information about it has also been published on Depp’s social networks.

Join our chat and receive more Show News