Hollywood actor Johnny Depp spoke about the abuse by his mother during the trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. About it writes People magazine.

The 58-year-old artist said his late mother, Betty Sue Palmer, was ruthless towards him when he was growing up. “Verbal abuse and psychological abuse were almost worse than beatings. The beatings were just physical pain. You can deal with physical pain. You learn to accept it,” Depp said.

According to him, Palmer threw various objects at him, as well as hit her children on the head and “could be as cruel as possible.” Depp emphasized that his father, John Depp Sr., was a very kind, quiet and shy person who “never went into conflict with his family.”

Earlier, 61-year-old sister of Johnny Depp Christy Dembrowski said that in childhood she and her brother were repeatedly beaten by their mother. About the harsh treatment of mother Betty Sue Palmer sister Johnny Depp told during the trial between the artist and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.