Home page World

Of: Magdalene von Zumbusch

Split

After years of legal battle between actress Amber Heard and Hollywood star Johnny Depp, a defamation lawsuit is currently being conducted. © Victoria Jones/Kirsty O’connor/PA Wire/dpa

The third of five announced trial weeks comes to an end: a million donation and a love lie are discussed, and: Depp’s exclusion from “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”.

RICHMOND – In Fairfax County District Court, Virginia, Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation. More than half of the process is already done.

Trial Johnny Depps against Amber Heard: Hanger is an article in the “Washington Post”

The third week of trial in the ex-couple’s damages trial in a Virginia court comes to an end on Friday (April 29). Johnny Depp has his ex-wife because of an article in the Washington Post, sued for defamation for $50 million in damages. In the article, Heard wrote, without giving his name, about experiences of domestic violence. Heard had filed a $100 million counterclaim. A total of five weeks have been scheduled: Judge Penney S Azcarate has May 9-12, according to the news portal inews.co.uk scheduled a break in consultation, so that the process will probably end on May 19.

So there are still two full weeks of trial left. So far, the process doesn’t seem to be going ideally for either party: tape recordings of the couple’s conversations now show that Heard was verbally and, in at least one case, physically violent against her ex-husband. The fact that Johnny Depp went through a particularly excessive phase of his probably permanent drug use during the years of the relationship is also undeniable according to photos, witness accounts and confessed statements by Depp. The fact that various contradictions in his statements have already been proven will not play in his favor.

Howard Stern on the process in public: ‘Exactly what narcissists want’

Regardless of the outcome of the trial, both parties will have garnered enormous media attention and achieved what is probably the ultimate point: “The reason he wanted the trial is because it’s televised, which is what narcissists do.” like,” host Howard Stern said Monday about Depp’s psyche (and arguably media strategy) on his SiriusXM radio show. Three broadcasters are streaming the process, some live, how inews.co.uk reports: Sky News, the Law & Crime Network and the broadcaster Court TV. He perceives the couple in court “like two fighting children”, Stern summarizes the events.

Possible lies Amber Heard about a donation and her love for Elon Musk – relevant to the process?

In the third week of the trial, circumstances were again discussed that only seem to play a very marginal role in the questions to be clarified: It was initially about a donation that Amber Heard publicly announced from the money she had been paid after the divorce from Depp: As After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached their divorce settlement in 2017, Heard publicly pledged to donate their entire $7 million payout to charity — half to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the other half to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), reported the news portal of the British radio station BBC.

In any case, the ACLU only received $1.3 million and not $3.5 million. Elon Musk may also have contributed $500,000 of this sum bbc.com. Heard’s lawyers denied the allegation, or rather argued that payment of the outstanding amount was planned, that is, only postponed.

Amber Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk was also discussed. “You told me a thousand times he was just a stopgap,” Christian Carino, a former agent of Depp’s Creative Artists Agency (CAA), wrote to her in a message about her (lack of) feelings for Elon Musk bbc.com. He didn’t understand why the end of the relationship took her away, even though she “wasn’t in love with him from the start”. The statements are probably at best usable for diagnoses about Heard’s unsteady psyche and her penchant for manipulation.

Video: A witness only takes time to testify while driving

Extremely relevant for this: statements by Johnny Depp about the exclusion of “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” by Disney

However, the agent Carino also made a statement that was probably central to the process: only a few days after the publication of the article in the Washington Post Disney have revealed that they will not hire Johnny Depp for the sixth installment of the all-time blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Two years had passed, during which it was constantly being talked about worldwide that I was this woman bully. I’m sure Disney tried to cut ties to be on the safe side. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at the time,” Johnny Depp said kino.de commented on this.

How the process ends remains exciting – above all, an end to the quarrels is desirable. Some of those involved in the process, including Depp himself, already seem tired from dealing with the infinite details of the ex-couple’s everyday life. This is probably how the scene of the hearing of a porter Depps should be interpreted: visibly listless about what was happening, he apparently wanted to use the time on the witness stand for at least a car ride and allowed himself to be heard at the wheel (via video conference via a mobile device). “I’ve never experienced that either,” says Judge Azcarate, puzzled.