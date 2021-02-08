The 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) marked the return of Johnny Depp to the big screen with Minamata, a film in which he plays a photojournalist who documents a case of mercury poisoning. Unanimously, his leading role left a pleasant impression on critics.

The positive appreciations of the film moved the actor’s followers. However, they would not have been enough to ensure its success at the United States box office. The current health crisis and the legal trial with Amber Heard have been considered as some factors in producing this result.

According to the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Minamata raised less than $ 15,000 during his first weekend. Certainly a worrisome gross for any Hollywood movie featuring a Johnny Depp-level superstar as the lead.

What is Minamata about?

The film narrates the drama witnessed by photographer W. Eugene Smith, who on his return to Japan decides to document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning on coastal communities due to the malpractices of large fertilizer corporations. The story is based on the book of the same name.

The disease described in the tape is a serious and permanent neurological disorder that results in impaired vision and hearing, weakness and, in extreme cases, paralysis and death. The outbreak began in the 1950s and about 45 people died, while the animals showed similar symptoms.