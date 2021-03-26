Johnny depp he remains embroiled in controversy. After the American actor lost the trial against the British newspaper, The Sun, Now the appeal he filed for this case was also denied.

The middle of United Kingdom I call Johnny depp a ‘wife beater’, so the actor decided to sue them for defamation. However, the court ruled in favor of The Sun, considering that they did not misuse the adjective, since Depp is ‘substantially’ an abuser.

‘The appeal has no real prospect of success and there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard. In such an approach, there was little need or room for the judge to weigh any overall assessment of Ms. Heard’s credibility. The judges’ ruling was complete and fair‘the court reported.

They support Johnny Depp on social media

After it became known that the American actor lost the appeal, they expressed support for him on social networks. With the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision of the British court and reiterated their affection towards Johnny depp.

Thousands of people shared tweets with messages of encouragement to the former protagonist of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, who has also been separated from other productions such as Fantastic Animals, from the universe of Harry Potter.

Breaking: Johnny Depp has lost the appeal of the trial he lost a while ago. This is bad news for our favorite actor… We will not give up, there is still a judgment to be made in the US. Things are difficult, but we must try … #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/qVgZDjT8mH – ☠ Assembly of Brothers ☠ (@AsambleLSL) March 25, 2021

In addition, in social networks an audio began to circulate in which a domestic fight between Johnny depp and Amber heard. In it, some phrases are heard by the actress, who makes fun of her now ex-husband because no one will believe her if she declares herself a victim of domestic violence.

‘That is the difference between you and me. You are a fucking baby. A baby! It’s already growing, damn it! I did start a physical fight. And you did the right thing, you are admirable!‘, ironizes Heard in the filtered audio.

