“Johnny, from Kentucky”, responds Johnny Depp when the journalist introduces himself with his name and medium to which he belongs. True to his fame as a latecomer after waiting an hour and a half for the media, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is the first major Hollywood star to visit Spain in the pandemic. The credit goes to the International Festival of Barcelona, ​​in which Depp (Owensboro, 57 years old) has presented ‘The Minamata Photographer’, a film by Andrew Levitas in which he brings to life the legend of photojournalism Eugene Smith, who in the 70s was sent by ‘Life’ magazine to Japan to cover the mercury poisoning of a fishing village caused by spills from a chemical company.

‘The photographer of Minamata’, in theaters on April 30, affects Depp’s taste for self-destructive characters, placed on top of everything, and vindicates the value of journalism to raise awareness in a time when a cover went around the world . The actor, happy to be in Barcelona, ​​”the city where the ‘Guernica’ is”, observes confused, rolls a cigarette and expands on the answers with his beautiful and deep voice. Of course, personal questions about the judicial dispute that he drags with his ex, Amber Heard, with accusations of abuse in between and that have caused his withdrawal from the saga ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and ‘Fantastic animals’, are prohibited.

-‘The Minamata Photographer ‘begins with a song that says “I would love to change the world but I don’t know how to do it”, which is what Eugene Smith wanted to do through photography. And you want to do it with your movies?

-I don’t think that a single person can change the world. Although it seems that Donald Trump did a pretty good job of changing it to put us all in a dark well … I want to continue to think that people take care of others when there is something more important than their own feelings or their ego. So we are altruistic enough to come together thanks to a fabric that can only last if we take care of it. If not, that tissue will disintegrate. I don’t want to sound corny, but sometimes we judge and distance ourselves from others very quickly. We are all the same. Why put off the inevitable?

-Give an example.

-The pandemic. It will be people and not governments or big pharmaceutical companies who will save the world. Understanding this is very simple, we have it incorporated, although perhaps it is crushed by experiences we have suffered throughout life. If we don’t open up to each other, if we don’t pursue the same passions and the same goals, we will all lose in the end. This is a struggle of collaboration and love for life, for the hope of creating a better landscape for our children. In the Chinese ‘I Ching’ there is a symbol that translates as “the power of the small”, it is the representation of the struggle of people against a monolithic monster, hitting the base with a small hammer until it falls.

-The film also claims the power of the media to transform reality. How do you view journalism in these times of fake news and media crisis?

-I remember having a conversation about it with one of my great heroes, one of my best friends whom I had the honor of meeting: Hunter S. Thompson. He was obsessed with the truth, to the point where he got involved and was a part of the stories he told. Let’s say I developed a little truth in what came to be called gonzo journalism. Hunter went to Vietnam and worked for many publications. One day in New York – it would be 1997 – Hunter was reading the ‘New York Times’, stopping at little bits of different news. And he took the newspaper and tossed it like a Frisbi. “That was the ‘New York Times’, which has always been considered the newspaper of records,” he said. Hunter knew full well that Bernstein and Woodward’s intense and real journalism was over.

-Why?

-Because advertising became more important than the headlines in terms of income for the newspaper. It is the snake that bites its tail. It’s not so much about spouting the truth, but about creating sensational news. I remember watching the assault on the Capitol on television, when Trump roused the masses. It was surprising. You changed the channel and they all put the label “deadly insurrection.” And it was deadly, but they used that term as a hook. The culture of fear. Neither the one who wrote it nor his boss dared to change it. But I don’t want to sound so negative. It is important to acknowledge as much truth as we can find and keep it well in your pocket, because it does not last long.

“Aren’t you sorry you’re not being Jack Sparrow again?”

-No, he’s with me every day. I don’t miss him. The wonderful thing about meeting Jack Sparrow somewhere is that I always travel with him in my suitcase. In case I have the opportunity, especially without the press finding out, to go to a hospital in disguise and become Captain Jack for the children during three or four hours of improvisation. That’s where Jack Sparrow belongs. I made the movies, and Jack is very loyal, he stays with me. I continue to divulge his madness, his ignorance, his stupidities, so that people can escape his life for a time, for the children and the parents. No, I can’t get it off me.

-After the affaires with Disney and Warner, do you think Hollywood vetoes you?

-I have different feelings about it … First of all, one can only do one thing in life: get up and breathe deeply without fear. I don’t usually think about these things too much, they are temporary problems. I’m more interested in allowing myself for the first time in my life to make music again, to write songs, a book… I’m happy to be able to do it, I’m not going to limit myself anymore. Maybe I don’t paint very well, but I do. I like to describe myself as someone who flows, who is in a process of continuous change.

-It is not considered an artist.

-We are who we are because of how we were raised and grew up. I don’t dare to say bluntly who I am. I would never call myself an artist, although I approach everything I do with the intention of an artist. But I don’t think that makes me an artist, it doesn’t depend on me. If someone feels that I am and calls me that, I would be moved and honored. But calling me would be like accommodating yourself in anything, start to lose interest. The worst thing in the world is to be satisfied with what you do, because then they replace you. I like what I do, movies normally. I do them and leave, they no longer depend on me.

-In 1997 he directed ‘The Brave’ with Marlon Brando. Why have you not repeated behind the camera?

-There is a film in development that I want to direct, and the good thing is that I don’t have to be on top of it. ‘The Brave’ was difficult, I wrote it, directed it and performed it. And they were like opposing forces. The director has to be aware of everything that happens in the film and the actors look only at the scene they are playing. I hope to shoot this small film next year, a story that touches me closely.

-Why are you so close to people like Hunter S. Thompson or Eugene Smith?

-I grew up in the 70s, and I could not say that my childhood and my education were the most pleasant thing in the world. All those things mark you and make you who you are. My brother, who is ten years older than me, read non-stop. He made me like books and was drawn to those people. I saw that they were totally broken, like Jack Kerouac and my first ‘bible’, ‘On the road’. I felt a connection with those writers because I felt broken from a very young age, being able to understand their insecurities and pain was a necessity. I was an eleven-year-old boy who didn’t want to feel pain anymore, it was a process of self-medication to make me numb. You postpone the inevitable, but one day you will have to face your demons and those feelings. It’s not nice, but that way you can still be yourself and you won’t let the noise inside your head take over. Van Gogh felt inferior and I connect with that, when he played as a kid he always avoided the spotlights and played the guitar in the dark. They are self-limitations that require a lifetime to overcome.