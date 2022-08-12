What had been rumored for several days has now been confirmed. The production company Why not productions from France has presented a first photo of Johnny Depp as King Louis XVa role he will have in the historical plot of love directed by director Maïwenn.

It was also shared that filming began on July 26 and will run for 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other castles in the Paris region.

This role marks Depp’s first on film in three years, and follows on the heels of the verdict in his much-talked-about libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is King Louis XV. Photo: Why Not Productions

What is this tape about? The ambitious drama is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour. This film was presented at the 2022 edition of Cannes for potential sale to distributors.

In addition to directing and co-starring, Maïwenn also wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. The premiere is expected to be first in France in 2023. Netflix has bought the streaming rights, but it has not been confirmed if it will be available in Latin America.

Johnny Depp on trial against Amber Heard

Between April and May, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stood before a jury in the United States for a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor against his ex-wife.

Amber Heard is not willing to pay the 15 million dollar reparation to Johnny Depp. Photo. composition LR/ AFP

The first to take the stand was Depp, who gave details of his life together with Heard, in addition to the productions that he could not carry out after his ex-partner’s opinion article. For her part, the actress appeared in court and told her version of her events. After several weeks of testimony, it was ruled that the interpreter had defamed her ex-partner.