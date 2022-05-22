Home page World

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

Familiar contact: actor Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez in the courtroom of Fairfax County Circuit Court. © Brendan Smialowski/AFP Pool via AP/dpa

Johnny Depp and his alleged romance with his lawyer – is it all just for show? A body language expert analyzes the Turtel performances in the trial against Amber Heard.

Munich / Fairfax – In the Hollywood trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, rumors recently swirled about a romantic relationship between Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez. But all this should only be cleverly staged in order to put him in the right light in front of the cameras of the million dollar mud battle.

Romance with Johnny Depp? Lawyer wraps herself in smiling silence

The 58-year-old and his lawyer attracted the attention of observers of the process through familiar tenderness such as warm hugs, small touches on the shoulder and shared smiles – it was immediately said that there was a romance between the two. Asked about this, Vasquez wrapped himself in a smiling silence instead of denying the rumours. Also the research of the online tabloid magazine TMZpresented by Vasquez’s alleged boyfriend in the UK failed to dispel the rumours.

And that may even be the intention of the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” star’s legal team. After all, smiling, flirting, and cooing people come across as likeable, approachable, and harmless to others. That’s how body language expert Judi James appreciates it Daily Mail a. As in some of his films, Depp’s charming demeanor makes him look like a “romantic hero”. James continued, “While he treats his ex like a modern day Medusa who could turn him to stone if he once looks her way, Depp is able to display all of his eye contact skills, charm and even protective concern over Vasquez.”

Depp vs. Heard: “No better weapon than destroying Amber’s version of marriage”

James further analyzes: “While a dejected, crying Amber describes her relationship with Depp on the stand, what better weapon to destroy her version of the marriage than this fresh, smart, fragrant and confident-looking woman”. Vasquez would also use her body language to suggest that she was a “shy, infatuated fan.”

The real audience of this production is probably clear: Not necessarily the millions of people around the world, but the jury should be so convinced of Depp’s good character that this man, giggling like a schoolboy in love, could not possibly be a woman beater. “It wouldn’t be the first time a legal team has used visual cues to convey the most powerful non-verbal message there is.” (cg)