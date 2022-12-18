American actor, musician, screenwriter and producer Johnny Depp reincarnated as Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” for the sake of a terminally ill 11-year-old fan. YouTube blogger Corey received a video message and a call from a celebrity who promised the guy to help realize his blogging dream.

YouTube blogger Corey has had two heart transplants, is in palliative care, but still wants to get as many subscribers to his channel as possible, she said on December 15 Daily Mail. The dream of a blogger is 100,000 followers to get a “silver button” from a video platform.

“Captain Corey, I understand that you love your YouTube channel, so I will be happy to subscribe and recommend it to my friends. I wish you good luck, I’m your number one fan, with all my respect and love,” Depp said in a video message.

The tabloid clarifies that during the telephone conversation, Depp pretended to be on a pirate ship and started small talk with Corey. Jack Sparrow promised Corey to knight him, but the blogger seized the initiative of the pirate, informing the viewers that they would see the initiation ceremony when the number of subscribers to Corey’s channel reached 200 thousand.

In November, it became known that Johnny Depp would return to the role of Jack Sparrow and star in the sixth film of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Trial shooting for the film will begin in February 2023 in the UK. The project is at the initial stage. The film will be executive produced by Bruce Hendricks, who was involved in the creation of the first three films about the adventures of pirates.