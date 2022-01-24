Johnny Depp, 58, has been chosen to play the French King Louis XV in a new film from director Maiwenn, marking the first role the actor has taken on following legal disputes with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The title and plot of the period film have not yet been revealed. However, the film is said to follow the life of the controversial French monarch, nicknamed ‘The Beloved’ and who ruled for 59 years, the longest reign in France since Louis XIV.

Miawenn, who will also participate as an actress, will play the king’s mistress, Jeanne du Barry, who was beheaded during the French Revolution. More details of the story are being kept under wraps, but the French magazine Closer, which broke the news, reported that filming will take place from July 8 in Paris, including some scenes shot in the famous Palace of Versailles.

The return of Johnny Depp to the cinema

For Depp, this role will mark one of his first significant jobs since the libel case he lost to The Sun over an article about his relationship with Amber Heard. The legal battle between the former couple, which continues in the US, led the interpreter to move away from Hollywood. The case, which caused a stir in 2020, led to his separation from the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts franchise, where he played Gellert Grindelwald.

The American actor, who was accused by his ex-partner of domestic violence, has not made a film since the plot of Andrew Levitas’ 2020 Minamata, a film about war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

