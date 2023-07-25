Something that not many know is that some actors in the world of Hollywood have hobbies that lead them to the music business, the best known case is that of Jared Leto with the popular 30 Seconds to Mars. However, hollywood vampires is a bit more unknown, even though she has talents like Alice Cooper and neither more nor less than Johnny Depp.

In fact, the past July 18 They had a concert scheduled at Budapestwhich was reported as canceled due to unexpected circumstances, and although no reasons were given in the first hours, shortly after it was reported that Johnny Depp He was found in poor condition at his hotel in that country. Specifically, in an unconscious state.

It has been speculated that the actor has consumed substances that caused this altercation, since previously the actor declared that the trial against Amber Heard It left sequels, so he had to take certain medications to stay calm. So the fans of Depp They think that he has had something related to the subject, a possible overdose.

It is worth mentioning that she was treated medically at the time, and at least it has been reported that she is now well, there is even a concert on the horizon in Poland, so this afternoon more things can be confirmed. In the same way, he has been seen drinking recently, and right there it could be identified that the actor also has some guilt.

Via: life and style

Editor’s note: This type of news scares, especially the fans of the artist in question, at least they did not find him in a state in which something could not have been done about it.