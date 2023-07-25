Actor Johnny Depp has been found unconscious in his hotel room in Budapest. The artist was in the Hungarian capital with his band, Hollywood Vampires, to offer a concert that had to be canceled due to the mishap. The medical services had to attend to the popular interpreter to rule out any type of serious complication. The band, through social media, informed of the cancellation of the performance and apologized to their followers for the last minute “unexpected circumstances”.

The unforeseen event happened on July 18, but the reasons for the suspension of the concert have not been revealed until now, when the Hungarian newspaper Blikk has revealed that the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ had been found unconscious in the Corinthia hotel room. In fact, it includes the statements of a source close to the musicians who reveals that «everything was prepared, the stage was set. It didn’t even occur to us that there might be a problem, especially since the band members had also done a scheduled sound adjustment in the afternoon.” “No one even thought about the fact that Johnny Depp would not participate. A colleague also installed his microphone », this source has related.

“All we’ve heard is that Depp couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if he had something worse or that they were just exaggerating like he exaggerates with rock stars,” he said. The cancellation has caused the discontent of the fans of the band since many of them had traveled to Budapest to attend the concert. In fact, part of the public was already in the Papp László Budapest Sport Arena when they received the news.

Some came to think that it was a bad joke, however, not having been able to enjoy the performance has led many to make Depp ugly with his bad habits on social networks. His confession that he had used substances during the trial against Amber Heard and the images of the actor drinking the afternoon before the concert have led to harsh criticism that has not yet been answered by either the artist or his team.

«I have taken these substances to numb myself to ghosts, the demons that have been with me since my youth. Basically I was self-medicating », acknowledged the actor during the legal process against his ex-partner for defamation. Since then, despite the fact that the result was positive for the interpreter of ‘Eduardo Manoscisorras’, professional offers have not rained down on him. Far from relaunching his acting career, he has only appeared in one film after the trial. In addition, his economic situation is not going through its best moment since he has had to ask for a loan to maintain his castle in Los Angeles.

Thus, music had become his professional refuge, but this mishap on the European tour only deepens Depp’s problems.