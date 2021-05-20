Johnny Depp began a new legal process to clarify various passages and details of his relationship with Amber Heard, whom he divorced years ago. The actor sued a non-profit organization to find out if his ex-partner donated the money he got after their separation.

According to People, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his legal team are collecting information and evidence that corroborate the charitable work of the artist in order to present them in the defamation trial in which they are currently involved.

The 35-year-old actress had said she would give the $ 7 million she got in her divorce from Johnny Depp to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It was reported that the legal representatives consider that, thanks to this statement, the judges biased their decision.

The court papers stated that Johnny Depp respectfully requested documents proving that the donation actually took place and the amounts that were derived to both organizations.

The 56-year-old actor opened a legal process against his ex-wife for indicating in an interview that she was a victim of domestic violence. Photo: AFP

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorced in 2016, after the interpreter requested a restraining order and publicly declared that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Intruder broke into Johnny Depp’s house

Johnny Depp suffered an invasion of one of his properties. The TMZ portal reported that a man was arrested for having entered the actor’s home located in Los Angeles on March 18.

The authorities, who were alerted by a neighbor, were astonished to see that the homeless man had a glass of alcohol and even took a shower during the hours he was inside the residence. Fortunately, the 57-year-old actor was not at the scene.

