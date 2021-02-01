Johnny Depp’s departure from franchises like Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean has caused his fans to turn their efforts to see him again in the roles that have brought him great popularity.

In the case of the Disney saga, followers have been coming together through Change.org to collect signatures and get the attention of Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the latest installments in the history of pirates.

About 500 thousand people have signed in favor of the actor’s return. Photo: Change.org screenshot

With about 500,000 signatures, fans of the interpreter share messages in favor of his reincorporation to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which is already preparing its sixth installment.

Although the departure of the actor has not been made official by Disney, the announcement that Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of the spin off of the next story has caused his followers to unite to ask that Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow again.

This is not the first time that a group of fans have come together to ask the studios or television stations for the return of a character, performer or series that achieved success, but was removed from the screen.

Perhaps one of the most popular movements on social media, along with the Release Snyder’s cut, It’s of Save Daredevil. Canceled in 2018 by Netflix, fans mobilized and created a petition for streaming to continue the story starring Charlie Cox. With the rights to the character now in the hands of Disney, Marvel could give the Matt Murdock story a new lease of life.

Bruckheimer did love Johnny Depp

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producer wanted to include Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but the studio “resisted” when executing this contract.

Disney had already walked away from the actor long before his UK trial, even if they never formally broke their employment ties. Bruckheimer wanted Captain Jack Sparrow, at least briefly on his tape, but they blocked this action, ”the report reads.