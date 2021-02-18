After 57 years, the addams family will return to the small screen thanks to Netflix. The news has excited fans by announcing that the show is being directed by Tim Burton, a filmmaker familiar with these kinds of ghoulish, funny and bizarre tales with a gothic twist.

The new version promises to compete with its predecessors, thanks to its novel plot and the cast that will give life to the members of the family. In that sense, social networks were flooded by several requests for Johnny Depp to interpret Gomez Addams.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Depp has worked with Burton since The Scissorhands Man, although their cinematic relationship stumbled with the release of Dark Shadows. Now, the series could mean the return of the duo and the resurgence of the career by the actor after the legal conflict with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Merlina – official synopsis

According to Variety, Merlina (Wednesday) will be a young adult television series, with a plot described as “mysterious and supernatural.” The fiction will narrate the character’s life as a student at the select Nevermore Academy.

“She will try to master her psychic ability, thwart a wave of murders that has terrorized the local city and solve a mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago,” shared the specialized media.

The crazy Addams return to television after 57 years Photo: composition / Netflix

Who are the members of the Addams family?

Gomez, the father, is a sinister guy who tortures himself. Morticia, the mother, is a vampire who likes to walk through the cemetery. The other members of the family are his gloomy sons Wednesday and Pugsley, the very strange Uncle Lucas, the butler and Cosa, a hand with a life of its own.