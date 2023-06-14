A little over a year ago, the media court battle between actor Johnny Depp (Kentucky, United States, 60 years old) and his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard (Texas, United States, 37 years old) ended. She has already fulfilled her part of the agreement they reached and has paid the million dollars (926,531 euros) that she had to pay her ex-husband, after losing the defamation lawsuit held in June last year in a Fairfax County court ( Virginia, USA), as reported on Tuesday, June 15, by the US media. the actor of Pirates of the CaribbeanFor his part, he has also obeyed what was agreed by his lawyers, who indicated in a statement that he would allocate the money received to charity.

The interpreter has confirmed that he will distribute the money equally among five charities. One of the recipients is the Make a Film Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2006 by producer Tamika Lamison. The foundation, which will receive a sum of 200,000 dollars (about 185,000 euros, at current exchange rates), has described Depp as “one of the most generous people” with whom he has worked, according to a representative of the portal. TMZ. The foundation gives children with critical and terminal illnesses the opportunity to make short films and documentaries with actors, something in which Depp himself has previously collaborated. This is not a cheap wish, each film costs between $25,000 and $35,000 and documentaries range from $3,000 to $5,000, the representative has confirmed to the outlet, confirming that Depp’s donation will go directly to production costs.

The performer has also transferred $200,000 to actor Marlon Brando’s (died 2004, aged 80) charity, the Tetiaroa Society. “Mr. Depp’s generosity is overwhelming and we are honored to be among these incredible organizations that he supports. His contribution will help protect Tetiaroa ―a small atoll about 50 kilometers northeast of Tahiti that the actor in The Godfather acquired in 1965―, to support indigenous voices across the Pacific and promote ocean solutions to climate change,” he told TMZ Frank Murphy, executive director of the organization. The Painted Turtle association, founded in 1999 by actor Paul Newman (died in 2008 at the age of 83) is another of the five associations that Depp has chosen to allocate the money resulting from the tumultuous trial. His work involves organizing camps for children dealing with chronic and life-threatening illnesses near Lake Elizabeth, in Lake Hughes, California.

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the ‘The Danish Girl’ premiere at the Regency Village Theater on November 21, 2015 in Westwood, California. David Livingston (Getty Images)

Joe Seidenberg, executive director of the Red Feather association, has also celebrated that the actor chooses his project to allocate a fifth of what he received from his ex-wife and has assured TMZ that the funds will help, above all, address housing inequalities for Native Americans from the Navajo and Hopi tribes. The latest beneficiary is the Amazonia Fund Alliance, which claims that the money will be transferred to BFUCA (the National Federation of Unesco Associations, Centers and Clubs of Brazil) to finance various projects related to the preservation of the Amazon ecosystem.

The trial between Depp and Heard, which lasted for six weeks in which both revealed all kinds of dirty laundry about their relationship, concluded with a $10 million fine against the actress for damaging the reputation of her former husband. , referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a column published in the newspaper The Washington Post. That text caused Depp to sue her for defamation and ask for an initial compensation of 50 million dollars in damages. However, after the sentence and a series of appeals by the protagonist of Aquaman, Depp agreed to settle the case last December, limiting the compensation to one million dollars, an amount that was now paid by the insurance company of the actress. Likewise, the Fairfax court considered that Depp should compensate her ex-wife with two million dollars, who filed a counterclaim, also for defamation. The actor’s current legal team is still litigating to avoid this payment.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp during the trial, in May 2022. Steve Helber (AP)

Heard and Depp fell in love on the set of the movie The Rum Diaries in 2009 and they formalized their relationship seven years later with a marriage that did not last more than 15 months. Depp’s alleged violent behavior after consuming alcohol and drugs was publicly denounced repeatedly by his ex-partner, until the controversial opinion article triggered a conflict in court that, although it partially agreed with the actor, seriously damaged Depp’s public image. both. The actress, who moved to Madrid last May with her young daughter after living for a while in a small town in Mallorca, is trying to relaunch her artistic career. For the moment, she will appear on the red carpet of the 69th edition of the Taormina Film Festival (Sicily, Italy) on June 24, for the world premiere of her new film, in the fire.