By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) – Lawyers for actor Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard questioned the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star on Thursday in her defamation case, showing the jury text messages in which Depp referred to a ” monster” inside him that he kept in check.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, in a $50 million lawsuit in a Virginia court after she accused him of abuse. He has argued that Heard was the one who turned violent in the relationship.

Upon initiating Depp’s cross-examination, Heard’s lawyers read the text messages Depp sent in 2015, near the start of their nearly two-year marriage.

“We were perfect. All I had to do was send the monster away and arrest him, we are happier than ever,” he wrote to a former security guard.

“Amber and I have been absolutely perfect… I locked my monster in a cage and it’s been fucking working,” Depp said in a text message to one of his doctors.

Depp said Heard used the word monster to describe when she thought he was using drugs or alcohol, though he said his ex-wife’s perception wasn’t always accurate.

In other texts to friends or associates, Depp referred to Heard as a “filthy bitch” and other names.

Writing for actor Paul Bettany in 2013, Depp said, “We’re going to drown her before we burn her” and “I’m going to fuck her burned corpse afterward to make sure she’s dead.”

Depp apologized to Heard in a 2014 message, saying he was a “savage” and that he “went too far.”

On Wednesday, Depp told a Virginia jury that Heard “attacked” with slaps or shoves. During an argument, Heard threw a bottle of vodka into Depp’s hand, cutting the tip of his right middle finger, he said. On another occasion, Heard punched him repeatedly, according to the actor.

In a separate UK court case, Heard denied throwing a bottle and cutting Depp’s finger. She said that she threw things just to escape when he hit her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down the stairs.

Depp said he never hit Heard or any woman. He accused Heard, also an actress, of defaming him by writing a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told the jury that it was clear Heard was referring to the Hollywood star.

