Actor Johnny Depp debuted as an artist and sold his prints for $3.65 million

Hollywood actor and musician Johnny Depp has sold art prints from his debut Friends And Heroes collection for three million pounds ($3.65 million), writes sky news.

The artist presented his works in the British online store Castle Fine Art. The first collection included engravings made by Depp. They are hand-painted and are portraits of the four people who inspired the actor. These are singer Bob Dylan, actor Al Pacino, actress Elizabeth Taylor and guitarist of The Rolling Stones Keith Richards.

The cost of one work of Depp – 3.95 thousand pounds (4.8 thousand dollars). A set of four engravings could be bought for 14.95 thousand pounds (18.1 thousand dollars).

In total, the collection included 780 art prints, which were sold out in a few hours, the publication noted. “I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, family, friends and people I admire,” Depp said.

Earlier, Depp filed an appeal against a court decision in a libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard.