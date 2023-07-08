Last year saw one of the longest trials in the case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, since false accusations had been launched that did not have much logic between both actors. In the end, Depp He managed to get rid of the case and win it, for which reason there are companies that have apologized for having removed him from projects without a verdict having been delivered.

Some have wondered if the actor would return to Disney with his character Jack Sparrow, Surprisingly, he mentions that he doesn’t rule out the possibility of that happening. A source close to the actor told PEOPLE that it is possible, this despite having felt betrayed by the company when they turned their backs on him with the case he got into.

Here is what was mentioned by his representative:

Everything is possible. If it’s the right project, it will.

For now, we will have to see if Disney he reaches an agreement to bring the actor back. This after rumors of a reboot of the saga with margot robbie as protagonist. Same project that is possibly already ruled out for now.

Remember that the tapes of this saga are available in DisneyPlus.

Via: people

Editor’s note: At the end of all, Disney offers million-dollar contracts, so I wouldn’t blame him if they reach the price. After all, certain amounts must be recovered for what was spent at the time on lawyers.