Hollywood actor Johnny Depp began dating 33-year-old German model Sophie Hermann. The Daily Mail reports.

It is clarified that the couple was noticed in one of the hotels in London – it is there that the artist’s new beloved lives. According to the sources of the publication, the celebrities met at the beginning of this year. Then Hermann wrote her number on a piece of paper and left it in Depp’s guitar, after which the couple talked on the phone for a long time.

Hermann became famous for her participation in the British reality show “Golden Youth of Chelsea.” She has starred in it since 2013.

In February 2015, Depp married actress Amber Heard. In May 2016, the actress filed for divorce, after which she announced that her husband had beaten her. Depp later filed a lawsuit against Heard and demanded $ 50 million for an article in which she claims to be a victim of domestic violence. The actor stressed that her statement was slander. In February 2020, a conversation between the stars was leaked to the network, during which the actress confessed to beating her ex-husband.