Johnny Depp He was removed from important roles as a result of his controversial case with Amber Heard. After the huge black cloud of bad publicity that overshadowed his career, the actor is ready to resume film and TV projects. Although a first preview of his next film for Netflix has already been published, there was a film that he recorded in 2020 and it is just about to see the light in the Peruvian market: “The warrior photographer”.

Premiering for the first time at the Berlin International Film Festival, “Minamata” (as it was originally titled) will hit national theaters starting next Thursday, August 18. Therefore, in the following lines I will tell you if it is worth going to see it.

“Minamata” focuses on the case of the Chisso Corporation factory, Japan. Photo: Kreo Films FZ

What is “The Warrior Photographer” about?

Depp plays Eugene Smitha renowned magazine photographer Life who lives his days almost out of obligation. He has children, but they don’t want to see him and he works for a low-circulation media outlet that, as if that weren’t enough, is on the verge of being left out of the market.

Eugene’s relative normality is interrupted when a young Japanese woman seeks his help. She has come to the United States in order to expose the misfortunes of Minamataa town whose members die of mercury poisoning, product of the presence of the corporation chisso.

Smith agrees to document the ordeal of the afflicted families, through crude photographs. His efforts place him in the middle of a non-stop war, with two very different faces: a millionaire company vs. some poor inhabitants of a fishing village.

Is it worth going to see “The warrior photographer”?

Depends. If you are one of those viewers who consumes action and debauchery, you may enjoy “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt, which is still on the billboard.

On the other hand, if you prefer a less explosive narrative, but one that is emotional and housed in independent cinema, “The Warrior Photographer” is the perfect film for you. It tells a moving and thought-provoking story, as well as immersing Depp completely in the role, leaving no trace of previous characters.

However, this does not keep her from some somewhat daunting situations.

Comparisons are uncomfortable, but it is impossible not to mention films like “Erin Brockovich”with Julia Roberts, and “Dark waters”, with Mark Ruffalo. To tell the truth, they did a much more humane job and proposed a perspective closer to the tragic drama of the victims of an environmental crime.

In that sense, I consider that “The Warrior Photographer” it lacked that ‘je ne sais quoi’ that manages to better connect the public with the viacrucis that kills innocent people. That is to say, it is not a requirement, but perhaps the plot should have concentrated more drama, be more daring and courageous to relate the suffering, instead of opting for a slow and peaceful pace.