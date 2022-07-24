Johnny Depp, who was recently involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, starred in the 1990 film “Scissorhands”, one of the projects that marked his career in the acting world. In the following note we tell you the details of his interpretation and his romance with the actress of “Stranger things” Winona Ryder.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder: how did the romance come about?

In “Young Scissorhands”, Edward falls madly in love with Kim Boggs, the character played by Winona Rider. Love crossed the screens and both actors had a romantic relationship for more than three years.

It is speculated that Johnny and Winona met during the filming, but they revealed that their first contact was at the premiere of the movie “Great Ball of Fire” in 1989 and that five months later they got engaged. A short time later, they coincided in the Tim Burton film.

The couple became one of the most glamorous in Hollywood. They were both young, attractive, and their careers were just beginning to take off. Even Deep tattooed on her right arm the following: “Winona forever” (Winona forever). However, love came to an end and he modified her tattoo for “Wino forever” (Drunk forever).

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder during the recordings of “Scissorhands”. Photo: Gretty Images

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have TV documentary: program will expose truths of the trial

What is “Scissorhands” about?

“Young Scissorhands” is one of the most iconic movies of all time and it starred Johnny Depp, who played Edward Scissorhands, a lonely and naive boy with hands as sharp as scissors. The plot deals with the adaptation of the character to society.

The success of the work is due to the fantastic mix of dramatic genres. Fantasy and romantic elements are the nuances that can be seen in the film and managed to captivate the audience.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez meet again in Europe

At what age did Johnny Depp star in “Scissorhands”?

This American film came to life thanks to the performance of Johnny Depp, who had started his acting career six years ago. “Scissorhands” was released in 1990 and Deep was 27 years old when he played Edward, a young man of 20 years.