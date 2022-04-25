With the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard entering its eighth day, new details about the departure of the actor from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise have been made known.

Back on stage, the interpreter was asked how he found out that he was not going to be part of the sixth movie of Jack Sparrow and company. He confessed that the information reached him three days before Amber Heard published her opinion column in the Washington Post in 2018.

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, chapter 48 ONLINE: time to see the premiere this Monday 25

“It was probably 2 or 3 days before publication. One of my team members, I don’t remember who, sent me a notice where you saw a comment from Sean Baily (Disney’s head of production), third in line in the operations of the company, saying that I was not going to continue Depp shared.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard go for their eighth day for the lawsuit that the actor filed against his ex-wife. Photo: Law&Crime Network

CAN YOU WATCH: “In the background there is room” 2022 is getting ready to record: a new neighborhood and details of his return

December 20, 2018: the day Disney announced the departure of Johnny Depp from “Pirates of the Caribbean”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” (2017) was the last installment of the saga with Johnny Depp as the protagonist. After the publication of Amber Heard’s opinion column on December 18, 2018, on cases of abuse and domestic violence, it was rumored that the actor would no longer be part of Disney as he was linked to this text.

Johnny Depp walks away from Disney and explains why he will no longer be a part of his movies. Photo: Composition/Disney

Days later, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sean Bailey, head of Disney’s live-action film division, spoke about “Pirates of the Caribbean” without Depp, claiming “wanting to give the franchise a new vitality.”

“We want to bring a new energy and vitality. I love pirate movies, but we want to give them new faces. And that we have found, ”she mentioned at the time.

What happened to the sixth film in the saga? Without Johnny Depp, in mid-2020 it was announced that Margot Robbie would star in a new film inspired by the same universe. ‘The house of the mouse’ has not given more information about its plot or release date.

What is the order of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?