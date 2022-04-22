Famous Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, for defamation after she published an article in which she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse. The actor assures that said text caused him to lose millionaire contracts and also says that he was attacked by his ex-partner.

American actor Johnny Depp is facing a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, who has countersued him.

Depp appeared Thursday in a court in Virginia, United States, and was questioned by her lawyers, who exposed text messages in which he said there was a “monster” inside him that he had to keep under control.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after claiming in an opinion piece published in the ‘Washington Post’ that he had been a victim of domestic abuse. According to him, it was she who behaved violently in the relationship.

Heard’s lawyers tried to dismiss the accusations Thursday, showing emails and text messages with vulgar descriptions and insults, which the actor sent to friends, family and associates.

One of the messages, sent to a former security guard in 2015, read: “We have been perfect. All I had to do was send the monster away and lock him up, we have been happier than ever.”

US actress Amber Heard during Depp’s $50 million libel trial against Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, the United States, on April 21, 2022. © Reuters/Jim Lo Scalzo

In another text, Depp said he had “locked my monster son in a cage deep inside and it fucking worked.”

According to the Hollywood star, his ex-wife used the word “monster” to describe when she thought he was drunk or using drugs, although for him her perception was not always accurate.

In other messages, he called Heard a “disgusting prostitute” and said he wished her dead.

Deep said he was “not proud of any of the language he angrily used”.

Jurors were shown a video, shot by Heard, showing the actor smashing and kicking the kitchen cabinets of his West Hollywood home.

Depp’s accusations

At the same trial on Wednesday, Depp said it was Heard who would get physical during arguments and slap or push him. According to him, she once threw a bottle of vodka at the actor, causing a cut to the top of his right middle finger.

In a previous legal case in the UK, Heard denied the act, saying she had thrown things just to escape when he hit her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down the stairs.

The actor said that he had never hit a woman in his life and that the actress defamed him by writing the article – in December 2018 – in the Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

In the article, Heard never directly mentioned Depp, but the artist’s lawyer said it was clear he was referring to him.

The actor said that the publication caused damage to his career, since a sequel to the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” was put on hold and he was also removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, which is part of the saga of Harry Potter.

Faced with the accusations of Johnny Depp, the actress’s lawyers said that she acted in accordance with the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects freedom of expression, and that everything she said in the article corresponded to the truth and that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.

The media trial will resume on Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia, the city where the renowned American newspaper ‘Washington Post’ is printed.

About two years ago, the Hollywood actor lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which accused Depp of being a “woman beater.” The High Court in London found that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Justice League’, countersued Depp for the same crime, defamation, and argues that he discredited her by calling her a “liar”. She asks for the sum of 100 million dollars.

With Reuters and EFE