“I used the foundation to mask the bruises of his violence”

Sensational twist in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. As if the mutual accusations of violence, abuse and marital cruelty were not enough, a video on TikTok also appears to stir the waters of the cause that is catalyzing the interest of the whole world.

Amber Heard she had in fact reported covering the bruises on her face due to her ex-husband’s alleged violence using a specific correcting foundation. The same manufacturer, the Milaniwho – precisely with a video on TikTok – explained that that specific line of cosmetics was launched in December 2017, or after the facts reported by the actress.

A nice shot for Johnny Depp, that a great deal, if not all, is being played out in this process. He denounced Amber Heard for defamation, asking her for 50 million dollars, while she countered him by doubling the stakes, or rather asking for 100. Above all, however, the former Pirate of the Caribbean is gambling on her image and career, which risk being irremediably compromised by a process in which everything really came out. It would be worth mentioning the famous “blood and shit” with which Rino Formica described politics, also because in the courtroom there was talk of just this!

There are those who cheer for Depp: “Violence is not always caused by man”

The denial of Amber Heard is another important point scored by Johnny Depp, that in this process fully broadcast by American TV (and on YouTube you can find practically everything), he is exploiting his skills as a star performer. The words of Paula Todda lawyer and lecturer in journalism at the University of York: “Depp is literally providing an acting lesson every time he steps into the pulpit to testify,” he told CBC, adding that the filming of the trial is giving a “massive technological amplification.” to each other.

Rich and famous, Depp in this story has publicly revealed hidden sides: his very difficult childhood and his suffering at how Heard, after a great love, has truly become his worst enemy. Between the two, it is he who is coming out of this stage as the victim, encouraging several men to speak publicly about similar affairs suffered in their domestic life: there is indeed who cheers for Johnny Depp, arguing that his victory could lead to a cultural change, compared to a reality in which these causes always end up proving women right. Certainly it is women who suffer more frequently the dramatic consequences of conjugal violence, but case by case it is necessary to actually carry out the facts and this intricate affair between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it seems very far from the final page.

Read also:

Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan

Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables

Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine

Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job

Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner

Rai gives 50,000 euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm

Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO

Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports

Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast