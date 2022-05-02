Home page World

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are fighting each other in court after their divorce. It also goes below the belt.

Fairfax – Leaving is a part of life, it’s a question of how you deal with it. Most of the time nobody else notices the process anyway. In the Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial, on the other hand, the issue of urination was now public. Depp reportedly wanted to do this in the foyer of Heard’s home.

At least that’s what the actress’ lawyer accuses. Time of incident: 2015. Location: Australia, where Depp was on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean Part Five. Subpoenaed witness to the question: Malcolm Connolly, a former bodyguard of the 58-year-old actor.

“Mr Depp got his penis out in the foyer and wanted to urinate, didn’t he?” Connolly was questioned in the courtroom. His dry answer: “No. I think I would remember it if I had seen Mr. Depp’s penis.” Some dialogues are unimaginable. Depp burst out laughing and infected others in the room, as shown in this clip now circulating online:

Hollywood greats mud fight: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court

Who didn’t laugh was Heard. The actress filed for divorce in 2016 after just 15 months of marriage. She accused the Hollywood star of domestic violence. In his civil lawsuit, Depp accuses his ex-wife, in a 2018 by the Washington Post published comment on domestic violence to have made false statements. This would have damaged his reputation. Depp is suing for around 50 million dollars (a good 45 million euros) in damages for defamation (which is said to have damaged him professionally).

In the civil lawsuit between Amber and Depp, a psychologist recently testified that she had found personality disorders in the 36-year-old. (frs with dpa material)