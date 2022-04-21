Johnny Depp He has played various iconic roles throughout his acting career. Among the most prominent are Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands, the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland”, Willy Wonka, among others. But without a doubt, the one that practically became synonymous with his name is that of Jake Sparrowthe famous drunken pirate from the Disney franchise”Pirates of the Caribbean”.

And although this has been the character that represents him the most, the interpreter has confessed, during one of the sessions of the trial against his ex-wife, the also actress Amber Heardwho has never seen his performances as Jake Sparrow. What exactly did she say?

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise has a total of five movies. Photo: Disney

Johnny Depp never saw “Pirates of the Caribbean”

During his testimony, the topic “Pirates of the Caribbean”, which led to the actor being asked how he thought the Disney sci-fi movie turned out. This was his response:

“ I have not seen. But I think the movie did pretty well apparently and they wanted to continue with more movies, something that seemed good to me. It’s not like you became that person, but you do know that character to the degree that I did, because (Sparrow) wasn’t what the writers wrote, so they couldn’t really write for him. Once you know the character better than the writers, that’s when you have to be true to him and add your words.”

In addition, Depp indicated that the opportunity to play Jack Sparrow It arose after seeing that his two-year-old daughter, at that time, watched movies and television series for children, therefore, he asked to have a meeting with Disney. It was there that the producer gave him the script for “Pirates of the Caribbean” and together with some of Depp’s own ideas, I created the character we know today as the Captain Jack Sparrow.