Actor Johnny Depp addressed the Russians on the eve of the premiere of the film “Jeanne Dubarry”

American actor Johnny Depp addressed the Russian audience on the eve of the premiere of the film with his participation “Jeanne Dubarry”, writes Eprimefeed.

In his video message, the Pirates of the Caribbean star thanked the Russians for watching. “I am very proud [фильмом] them and hope you enjoy it. <...> Take care of yourself, see you, ”said Depp.

Earlier it became known about the intention of Johnny Depp to visit Russia for 370 thousand dollars. The actor will arrive at the invitation of the Russian group “YAMORE”, which invited him to record a joint song. After two years of negotiations, Depp agreed to cooperate with the group and come to Russia for 370 thousand dollars.