There are nights when you crave Help my husband is a handyman (RTL4), the reserve of male impotence in which it is inconceivable that these beings will ever be capable of structured tool use, let alone abuse of power. On Monday the program took us to lovely Harmelen, where Laura showed the mold in the rooms that her Stuart had not renovated for three years now. “It takes so much energy to be angry,” said Laura. The couple has now slept separately for half the week, to the dismay of presenter John Williams.

But hey, a TV critic is a professional voyeur, so I had to go through first the keyhole of the De Mol . family cheat. the talk show HLF8 by Johnny de Mol had started again while the voicestorm raged across media land, with his father as the big cover and his aunt as the now ex-partner of border-crosser Jeroen Rietbergen. The young De Mol looked the beast in the mouth and began – trembling and with eyes moist from the stress – with a statement that put the victims first, but also mentioned the shame of his loved ones and his own lack of objectivity.

A certain courage cannot be denied him. You got the impression that this son was prepared to take the blows that were intended for his father, who seems to have crawled into his own cover. The presenter was questioned firmly by his dinner guest Catherine Keyl. He called his ‘bloated uncle’ Rietbergen an ‘incredible bastard’, adding that ‘we love him too’. The fact that John de Mol was aware of the abuses was confirmed in so many words by his son.

Questioned uncritically

Because this isn’t the night of Help, my father has a cover-up had to be, I zapped to m. There Margriet van der Linden had two thirds of her broadcast reserved for the group of researchers that has inflated themselves into a “cold case team” and has identified a possible traitor to Anne Frank. With 85 percent certainty, they said themselves.

They were questioned uncritically for almost half an hour, after which the whole ‘discovery’ was reduced to realistic proportions by Bas Heijne in a few sentences: a copy of an anonymous note that was delivered to Otto Frank after the occupation, plus buckets full of speculation. Later in the evening, the research group’s assertions and their marketing were further dismantled by journalist Ronit Palache in On 1 (“bombastic stuff”) and the journalist specialized in the Jewish Council Hans Button (“that the Frank family was betrayed is in itself an assumption”) at Beau.

There I was again entangled in the talk shows. Bee Beau told former voice-participant Nienke Wijnhoven live on TV about how she was assaulted by Rietbergen, after which a criminal lawyer thought it was a good time to start taking evidence (jurisdiction of transgressive behavior is the first line of defense of the powerful). Van Erven Dorens said that it was mainly about morality, after which he, together with guest Angela de Jong, tried to get as many intimate details as possible on his talk show table.

“We must have all said stupid things, me too,” concluded Van Erven Dorens, who is not afraid of self-criticism. Indeed, the talk show evening had all the features of – we’ll get there – a house where, after years, the pipes are still hanging open and naked in the toilet. The vacillating Stuart was in Help my husband is a handyman Meanwhile put to work. Rarely seen a man with so little passion wield a crowbar. The voiceover explained that Stuart had “fallen badly” on his shoulder a while ago. Slowly a certain calm descended over the television. Or, as Laura sighed on the stairs of her renovated house: “Ah, a ceiling!”