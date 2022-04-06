Johnny de Mol has turned to the viewers of his talk show tonight HLF8 targeted and explicitly denied that he assaulted his ex Shima Kaes. She accuses him of attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault, but according to De Mol ‘that is not true’. “I didn’t do any of that.”

Johnny said he doubted whether he would present his SBS 6 talk show tonight after the case again made the news today. For a moment it seemed that Hélène Hendriks would come in, but De Mol was there anyway.

“There have been nicer days for me,” he said at the beginning of the broadcast, standing in front of the camera. The presenter referred to a publication in HP/The Timein which it can be read today that Shima says she was kicked and beaten by De Mol, who would also have tried to strangle her.

"It's a story that has haunted me for ages," said Johnny. ,,It's about a relationship from seven years ago, and that relationship was really not all harmony. But in all honesty and with two fingers in the air: none of it is true. I did not do any of that, there is no question of abuse."

Three incidents

Johnny de Mol and Shima Kaes got into a relationship in 2014. They got engaged in April 2015, but broke up a month later. At the end of 2020, Kaes filed a report against De Mol for serious assault and attempted manslaughter. She was heard by the detectives for the first time this week, her legal adviser confirms.

Kaes’s report concerns three alleged incidents from 2015 – in the Mexican Tulum, in Amsterdam and Ibiza – in which Johnny de Mol would have beaten, kicked and attempted to strangle her, among other things.

Although the events took place years ago, Kaes said he did not dare to report the crime before. After the alleged abuse was described in a book about the De Mol family, she did so after all.

