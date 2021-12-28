Johnny Carera has returned home to Sorisole (Bergamo). The manager of Pogacar and Nibali, the protagonist of a terrible car accident on November 26 on the A4 motorway near Agrate Brianza, spent the Christmas holidays with his loved ones (his wife Simona, their children Lorenzo, Anna and Carola) after a month spent between coma and intensive care, first at the Niguarda hospital in Milan and then in the Cantù hospital (specialist cardiorespiratory rehabilitation department). Thursday will begin a new phase of recovery at the Casa degli Angeli di Mozzo, garrison of the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo. Johnny Carera manages, with his brother Alex, the agency A&J All Sports, which follows many established cycling champions.

The accident On Friday 26 November, just before midnight, Johnny Carera was returning home to Sorisole after the party of the fan club of Alessandro Covi, a young talent from Varese from UAE-Emirates assisted by him. With his Porsche he was overwhelmed by a truck in the wrong direction, driven by a Polish driver, who had stopped and made a U-turn. Conditions immediately appeared very serious: Carera was admitted to the Niguarda hospital in Milan, in intensive care and in a coma, with the rupture of a series of ribs and perforation of the left lung. A month later, the future really looks a lot brighter.