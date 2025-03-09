They are warned of sanction and at risk of missing the derby Isco Alarcón, Bakambu and Diego Llorente. The injured Marc Roca also accumulates four yellow

03/09/2025



Updated at 9:53 p.m.





Johnny Cardoso He saw the yellow card in the meeting before the You Palmas of this Sunday with which it meets a cycle of five admonitions, and will have to comply with sanction in the next league clash against Leganés, being ‘clean’ in the face of Derbi before him Seville FC of LaLiga Day 29 scheduled for March 30 at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

The American midfielder did not hide too much when it came to force his fifth yellow. After an impeccable and offensively impeccable performance, Pellegrini decided to replace it in the 80th minute with the Mateo Flores canterano and that was when Johnny decided to look for the card. He found it wasting time when leaving the field, which caused the complaints of the Palmas players who were already a goal in the scoreboard at that time.

Cardoso did not leave the field until he achieved his goal. Sánchez Martínez showed him the yellow and therefore will rest in the duel in Butarque and will be available to play against Sevilla FC after the break.

After the game, Manuel Pellegrini said that this stage of forcing the card was not planned. And warned of a possible injury to the midfielder, which will undergo tests on Monday. Questioned by that cardboard, the coach said that “it was not something planned” and ignited some alarms in relation to the player’s status, which could even be lost to Guimaraes in Coéference. This Monday will undergo medical tests to determine whether or not there is injury.









Yes they are not aware of sanction, with Four yellow, Isco Alarcón, Bakambu, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente. The latter was admonished against UD Las Palmas. The four players would miss the derby if they see a yellow in Butarque, although in the case of rock, due to injury, that risk will not run against Leganés.