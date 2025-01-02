The American Johnny Cardoso celebrates his first year as a player Betis. And he does so with an excellent adaptation to Spanish football, a starter for Pellegrini and one of the most attractive pieces, without a doubt, of the Verdiblancos on the market. Posh teams like Milan, Atlético de Madrid or Tottenham do not lose sight of the middle. The English, by the way, have the upper hand if there are no developments in January, since as part of the transfer of Lo Celso to Betis, Tottenham saved a purchase option for Johnny worth 25 million that can only be done effective in the month of June.

Johnny is calm about this, he only thinks about continuing to take steps forward with Betis and is not worried that there are other clubs very aware of his situation: «I have a very calm head on thisI try to stay focused on the now and continue working to help Betis, I leave that in the hands of my father and my agent. I feel good, this motivates me even more to continue working, evolving and seeking to achieve great goals,” comments the midfielder in an interview with Marca in which he is also asked about his high termination clause. 80 million of euros: “Yes, these numbers are scary, but I don’t think much about it, I always try to keep a calm mind,” he says.

In his first year in Spain, his football has caught on among the Betis and he has placed himself among the best in LaLiga in his position, something that the player himself celebrates: «It has been a very special year, with a lot of learning and evolution, I have adapted very well here. I think I gained more experience when I came to European football, I improved as an athlete both technically and tactically and I continue to evolve. Many things surprised me about the Spanish league, it is a very high-level league that I have always loved and always wanted to play, that’s why I was always following it, but being able to have the opportunity to play here is very special.”

About Pellegrinistates that “he is a technician with a lot of experience, he has helped me a lot and from the beginning he gave me a lot of confidence, that made my adaptation much easier.” In addition, Johnny Cardoso reveals which players he is inspired by: «I have Kaká as an idol on and off the fieldand I have two players who are my inspiration, who I love to watch play, who are Rodri and Busquets. They are players who have a playing style very similar to mine, and players who have reached the highest level of football. I am always evolving, trying to learn from my teammates and from these players who inspire me, I think I can improve my arrival in the final third a little more, and I think I can help the team in that too,” highlights the North American international.









Finally, he analyzed what Betis lacks to be a more consistent team this season: «Betis is fully capable of being among the top 5, unfortunately this year We had many injuries that ended up harming the team’s sequence and performance. Also, it is not easy to play three competitions with a short squad due to injuries, but we have a very strong team to fight for big goals,” he concluded.