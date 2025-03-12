03/12/2025



Updated at 9:40 p.m.





After the appearance at a press conference of Pellegrini and Fornals, the Betis has had its contact with the herb of the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadiumscenario where this Thursday the Verdiblanco group wants to break its complexes in Europe bending the Vitoria de Guimaraes to access the quarterfinals of the Conference League.

Pellegrini will not keep anything. To seal that victory, you will put the best you have at your disposal. So very badly, Johnny Cardoso has to be before the match so as not to play it. The American, very close today in this Betis, It has been tested as planned in training this Wednesday afternoon in Portugal To see if it comes in conditions to the appointment with Vitoria.

All, player and coaching staff are clear that If you have to force in a party, this is one of them … Perhaps at the moment the most important of the season at the expense of what the final stretch can hold. Johnny wants to be and squeezes for it.

«There are 24 hours left for the game. Let’s see how he recovers, he came out with discomfort but has no injury. Tomorrow we will see which is the best team, either to start or enter during the game, ”he said about Johnny, without wanting to give excessive clues to his rival Pellegrini At a press conference before the preparatory session.









The other footballer who would accompany Cardoso in Cardoso must be precisely Pablo Fornals, for his appearance at the previous press conference, although Altimira must not be ruled out that before Las Palmas he left as a substitute.