He Betis He exercised this Tuesday morning at the Luis del Sol sports city in order to prepare for the important match that the Green and Whites have in their calendar set for this Thursday against the Petroclub of Moldova at 6:45 p.m. It is undoubtedly a crucial event for the Heliopolitans, who must win no matter what to continue keeping their hopes intact of progressing to the next round of the Conference League.

Regarding the most prominent names of the training, it has been possible to see again Johnny Cardoso with the groupwho already trained throughout last week with his teammates, while Rui Silva and Fornals have not taken to the grass of the green and white sports city suffering from various problems. The Portuguese goalkeeper is still waiting to find out the extent of the injury that kept him out of the duel against Barcelona, ​​when he had to make way for the participation of Fran Vieites in the final minutes of the warm-up.

For his part, Lo Celso has not been there eitherwho is reserved for load management as he was finally sanctioned with a bet in this Conference League after his expulsion against Mlada Boleslav. The Argentine international will be able to rest these days and dose his efforts ahead of the league match that Betis will have on Sunday when they face Villarreal at La Cerámica at 6:30 p.m. During the morning session it was possible to see different youth players from Betis Deportivo such as Souleymane Faye, Carlos Reina and Elyaz Zidanebeyond Jesús Rodríguez and Mateo, both of whom have been enlisted in the cause of the first team for some time now.

Likewise, the injured B will not be able to perform in this match.ellerín, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Mendywho are joined by Rui Silva who is still waiting to find out about his injury. Therefore, both Manu González from the reserve team and Germán García from the youth team, a team that plays in the Youth League against the Italian Sassuolo, add up to be called up. As is known, both Isco and Iker Losada, as well as Fran Vieites, are not registered in the competition. The man from Malaga will gradually improve his fitness but the truth is that he will not be able to play in the tournament, so Pellegrini will surely be able to use him in LaLiga.