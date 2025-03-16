

Johnny CardosoReal Betis player, he will not finally travel with the United States in this international record of teams and will stay in Seville to recover from the muscle discomfort that prevented him from playing against Vitoria and that occurred in the final stretch of Betis – Las Palmas. The midfielder was summoned by Mauricio Pochettino for the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League but will finally not go.

The Concacaf Nations League is a tournament that brings together 41 selections from North America, Central America and the Caribbean and the United States passed to the phase of the four best to face Panama on Friday, March 21 at 00:00 looking for the final. Cardoso will not finally go.

In this way, the midfielder can recover in Seville from his injury, which made him a last minute doubt against Vitoria. Everyone decided not to force and thus did not risk having a muscular breakage. This Sunday will not be sanctioned before the Leganés.

Cardoso may be careful for Betis’s medical services these days to be in perfect condition for the derby of March 30 against Sevilla in Villamarín, a key party for Verdiblancos. The American is one of the most important players in the rotation of Manuel Pellegrini.









The Betic midfielder repeats what happened with Lo Celso, who will not travel with Argentina in this break and points to the derby. Yes they will be with their selections Bakambu (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) and Abde (Morocco), in addition to Jesús Rodríguez (Sub 21), Pablo García and Manu González (Sub 19).