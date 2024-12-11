He Real Betis has offered its squad list for the match on the fifth day of the Conference league phase that will be played this Thursday, December 12, starting at 6:45 p.m. against Petrocub in Moldova. Manuel Pellegrini, Heliopolitan coach, has included in this list of travelers Johnny Cardoso and youth player Carlos Reina as the main new additions, while goals Manu González and Germán are also traveling, along with Adrián, to cover the absence of Rui Silva, injured .

Thus, Pellegrini could not count on Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca, William Carvalho and Fornals, also suffering from physical problems, as well as the suspended Lo Celso and the non-registered Isco, Losada and Vieites for this match.

Juanmi was dropped at the last minute due to suffering a slight sprain in his right knee during training this Wednesday morning at the sports city.

In this way, the list of those called up for the Petrocub – Betis is the following: Adrián, Germán, Manu González, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Mateo, Reina, Assane, Chimy Ávila, Abde, Jesús Rodríguez, Vitor Roque and Bakambu.